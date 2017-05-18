Business & Finance

Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly higher

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 9:41 am 05/18/2017 09:41am
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are modestly higher in early trading on Wall Street as traders were relieved to see some positive results from retailers.

Wal-Mart Stores, L Brands and Ralph Lauren all rose early Thursday after reporting better results than analysts were expecting.

The slight gains came a day after the market had its worst drop since September as deepening political tumult in Washing got investors worried that President Donald Trump will have trouble enacting tax cuts and other business-friendly policies.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 rose 1 point to 2,358.

The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 20,608. The Nasdaq gained 10 points to 6,022.

Small-company stocks fell.

