Markets Right Now: Stocks start lower after 6-day streak

9:35 a.m.
Stocks are opening a bit lower after a six-day winning streak.
Technology companies, which have led the market’s recent rally, are starting slightly lower Friday.
After a weak outlook from video game retailer GameStop, Activision Blizzard fell 1.3 percent and Electronic Arts lost 1.3 percent.
Costco rose 1.6 percent after reporting a strong quarter.
Banks slipped as bond yields moved lower.
The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,412, a day after setting its latest record high.
The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,062. The Nasdaq composite fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,202.