Markets Right Now: Stocks start lower after 6-day streak

By The Associated Press May 26, 2017 9:40 am 05/26/2017 09:40am
The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening a bit lower after a six-day winning streak.

Technology companies, which have led the market’s recent rally, are starting slightly lower Friday.

After a weak outlook from video game retailer GameStop, Activision Blizzard fell 1.3 percent and Electronic Arts lost 1.3 percent.

Costco rose 1.6 percent after reporting a strong quarter.

Banks slipped as bond yields moved lower.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 2 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,412, a day after setting its latest record high.

The Dow Jones industrial average fell 19 points, or 0.1 percent, to 21,062. The Nasdaq composite fell 3 points, or 0.1 percent, to 6,202.

