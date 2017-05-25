Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Markets Right Now: Retailers…

Markets Right Now: Retailers lead US stocks higher

By The Associated Press May 25, 2017 9:39 am 05/25/2017 09:39am
Share

The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

A strong batch of earnings from retailers including Best Buy is sending stock prices higher in early trading on Wall Street.

Best Buy soared 12 percent early Thursday after reporting earnings and sales that came in well ahead of what analysts were expecting.

Williams-Sonoma gained 3.9 percent and PVH, which owns Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, rose 5.4 percent.

The market has risen for five straight days. If it closes higher again on Thursday it will mark the longest winning streak in three months.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index increased 4 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,409.

The Dow Jones industrial average rose 52 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,064. The Nasdaq composite climbed 16 points, or 0.3 percent, to 6,179.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » Markets Right Now: Retailers…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Where to eat in Ocean City

Looking for the best crab shacks, burger joints and dive bars at Ocean City? Here’s where you can grab a great bite of food when you need a break from the surf.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance