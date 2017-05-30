Business & Finance

Jose Andres opening Jaleo outpost at Disney World

By Jeff Clabaugh | @wtopclabaugh May 30, 2017 3:09 pm 05/30/2017 03:09pm
Jose Andres attends the MGM National Harbor Grand Opening Gala on December 8, 2016 in National Harbor, Maryland. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MGM National Harbor)

WASHINGTON — Celebrity D.C. chef Jose Andres will open a version of its Jaleo Spanish-themed tapas restaurant at Disney Springs, an outdoor dining and shopping center at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Jaleo was one of several new restaurants Disney announced Tuesday for its Disney Springs complex. Jaleo, owned and operated by Andres’ ThinkFoodGroup, will occupy a multilevel space and include a grab-and-go meals such as Spanish-style sandwiches.

The original Jaleo opened in downtown D.C. in 1993.

There are now locations Bethesda, Crystal City, Las Vegas and Mexico City.

ThinkFoodGroup operates two dozen restaurants, including Oyamel, Minibar and The Bazaar.

Business & Finance