Jose Andres opening Jaleo outpost at Disney World

WASHINGTON — Celebrity D.C. chef Jose Andres will open a version of its Jaleo Spanish-themed tapas restaurant at Disney Springs, an outdoor dining and shopping center at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Jaleo was one of several new restaurants Disney announced Tuesday for its Disney Springs complex. Jaleo, owned and operated by Andres’ ThinkFoodGroup, will occupy a multilevel space and include a grab-and-go meals such as Spanish-style sandwiches.

The original Jaleo opened in downtown D.C. in 1993.

There are now locations Bethesda, Crystal City, Las Vegas and Mexico City.

ThinkFoodGroup operates two dozen restaurants, including Oyamel, Minibar and The Bazaar.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2017 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.