Indian drug company Granules doubles Fairfax workforce

WASHINGTON — Granules India Ltd. will invest $35 million to expand its Granules Pharmaceuticals Inc. operations in Fairfax County, Virginia — and more than double its workforce.

The Granules Chantilly complex currently employs 72 people. It will add another 102 jobs as part of its expanding of research and development and manufacturing capacity at the facility.

Fairfax County competed against New Jersey for the company’s expansion.

Granules invested $15 million to establish the pharmaceutical subsidiary in Chantilly in 2014.

“There is a lot of untapped potential with a highly educated and technically savvy workforce, reliable security, diverse amenities and state-of-the-art infrastructure including Dulles International Airport, the Port of Virginia, and the expanded Metrorail in close proximity,” said Priyanka Chigurupati, executive vice president of Granules India, referring to the company’s decision to expand its current Northern Virginia operations.

Granules Pharmaceuticals currently operates in a 100,000-square-foot facility in Chantilly, where it conducts research and development for pharmaceutical products, and will begin manufacturing products at the location as part of its expansion.

