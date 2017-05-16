Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » With Americans in fix-up…

With Americans in fix-up mode, Home Depot sails through 1Q

By The Associated Press May 16, 2017 6:52 am 05/16/2017 06:52am
Share
FILE - In this Wednesday, May 18, 2016, file photo, Home Depot supervisor David Petersen stacks barbecue smokers at a Home Depot store location, in Bellingham, Mass. The Home Depot Inc. reports earnings Tuesday, May 16, 2017. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

ATLANTA (AP) — Robust consumer spending and the arrival of the spring gardening season pushed Home Depot’s first-quarter profits and revenue beyond most expectations and the company raised its earnings forecast for the year.

Shares rose before the market opened Tuesday and appeared headed for an all-time high.

Economic data released by the U.S. last week showed that Americans are spending a lot of money at places like hardware stores, and that is playing out at the cash registers of Home Depot.

For the three months ended April 30, revenue climbed to $23.89 billion from $22.76 billion. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research predicted revenue of $23.74 billion.

Sales at stores open at least a year jumped 5.5 percent worldwide, and 6 percent in the U.S.

Industry analysts closely monitor those sales as a key gauge of a retailer’s health because it excludes the volatility of stores recently opened or closed.

Home Depot Inc. earned $2.01 billion, or $1.67 per share, beating per-share projections on Wall Street by 6 cents. A year earlier, it earned $1.8 billion, or $1.44 per share.

The Atlanta company now anticipates full-year earnings of $7.15 per share, up 2 cents from prior guidance. Analysts polled by FactSet expect earnings of $7.20 per share.

_____

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HD

_____

Keywords: Home Depot, Earnings Report, Priority Earnings

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » With Americans in fix-up…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Miss USA

See photos of the contestants and the winner, Miss District of Columbia.

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance