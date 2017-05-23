Business & Finance

Health care ranks near the top of CEO pay trends, again

By The Associated Press May 23, 2017
Pay checks have remained healthy for executives in the health care industry. A year after earning the highest compensation of any industry, health care remained close to the top in 2016. The typical CEO in the industry made $12.9 million, just a touch below their counterparts in industrial goods. A look at the top and bottom-paid CEOs last year, by industry, as calculated by The Associated Press and Equilar, an executive data firm.

Top paid:

1. Industrial goods, median compensation of $13.2 million, up 6 percent from a year earlier.

2. Health care, $12.9 million, up 6 percent.

3. Consumer goods, $12.5 million, up 12 percent.

Bottom paid:

1. Utilities, $9.7 million, up 10 percent.

2. Financials, $10.7 million, up 3 percent.

3. Services, $11.1 million, up 4 percent.

