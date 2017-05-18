Grain lower, livestock lower

Business & Finance

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 10:04 am 05/18/2017 10:04am
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were lower Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 2.60 cents lower at $4.2420 a bushel; July corn was down 6.20 cents at $3.6520 a bushel; July oats was down 2.20 cents at $2.3320 a bushel while July soybeans lost 25.20 cents to $9.5040 a bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .80 cent lower at $1.2165 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .05 cent at $1.4203 pound; June lean hogs lost .80 cent to $.7810 a pound.

