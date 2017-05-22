Business & Finance

Grain higher, livestock mostly higher

By The Associated Press May 22, 2017
CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery was 2.60 cents higher at $4.38 a bushel; July corn was up 2.40 cents at $3.75 a bushel; July oats was up 1 cent at $2.4260 a bushel while July soybeans gained 3.20 cents to $9.5620 a bushel.

Beef higher and pork mixed on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .15 cent higher at $1.2360 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .75 cent at $1.4410 pound; June lean hogs lost .33 cent to $.7918 a pound.

