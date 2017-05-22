Grain higher, livestock higher

CHICAGO (AP) — Grain futures were mostly higher Monday on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July fell 1 cent at 4.3425 a bushel; July corn was up 2.50 cents at 3.75 bushel; July oats was 5 cents higher at $2.4675 a bushel; while July soybeans rose 3.50 cents at $9.5650 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. June live cattle was up .47 cent at $1.2392 a pound; May feeder cattle rose .90 cent at $1.4425 a pound; while June lean hogs fell .15 cent at $.7935 a pound.