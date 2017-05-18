Business & Finance

EU moves toward greater freedom for watching online content

By The Associated Press May 18, 2017 8:41 am 05/18/2017 08:41am
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has taken a major step that will allow subscribers to online movies and television to watch the content throughout the 28 members of the union instead of being blocked once they leave their country.

The EU parliament backed with an overwhelming majority the move to remove such geographical restrictions as of next year.

Even if consumers have valid subscriptions to services like movies or live football, those are often cut once they travel to another EU country on business or holidays, raising frustrations and keeping the EU from becoming a seamless digital market.

Even though EU nations have provisionally backed the proposal, it still needs another approval at the Council where the 28 EU nations meet.

The ruling will affect companies like Netflix, HBO and Spotify.

