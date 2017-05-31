Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » China postpones portion of…

China postpones portion of cybersecurity law

By The Associated Press May 31, 2017 2:59 am 05/31/2017 02:59am
Share

BEIJING (AP) — China is postponing enforcement of part of a cybersecurity law that business groups warn might violate Beijing’s free-trade pledges, but says most of its restrictions will take effect Thursday as planned.

Chinese authorities say they need to tighten control over how companies store and use information to protect the public’s privacy and prevent crime and terrorism. Companies and foreign governments have complained the law might hamper access to China’s technology markets and possibly weaken information security.

The latest version of the law sent to companies says enforcement of measures on cross-border movement of data has been postponed for 18 months to Dec. 31, 2018.

China’s official Xinhua News Agency says rules on what counts as important information, computer security standards and other measures will take effect Thursday.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » China postpones portion of…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance