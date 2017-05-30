Business & Finance

Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » China factory activity held…

China factory activity held steady in May, index shows

By The Associated Press May 30, 2017 10:34 pm 05/30/2017 10:34pm
Share

HONG KONG (AP) — An official monthly survey shows that growth in China’s factory activity was steady last month, in a sign that the recovery in the world’s No. 2 economy is holding up.

The purchasing’ managers index, or PMI, released Wednesday came in at 51.2 for May, unchanged from the previous month.

The index posted on the National Bureau of Statistics website is based on a 100-point scale on which the 50-mark divides contraction from expansion.

The index is widely watched as an early indicator of the state of China’s economy. It’s the 10th straight month that activity in the country’s sprawling manufacturing sector has expanded.

Meanwhile, the official non-manufacturing PMI rebounded to 54.5 after falling to 54.0 previously, indicating renewed strength in China’s service sector.

Topics:
Business & Finance Latest News
Home » Latest News » Business & Finance » China factory activity held…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Rooftops for outdoor summer dining

Here are 10 rooftops and patios in the D.C. area where you can enjoy everything from an ice cold beer to a platter of beef bourguignon.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Business & Finance