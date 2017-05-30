China factory activity held steady in May, index shows

HONG KONG (AP) — An official monthly survey shows that growth in China’s factory activity was steady last month, in a sign that the recovery in the world’s No. 2 economy is holding up.

The purchasing’ managers index, or PMI, released Wednesday came in at 51.2 for May, unchanged from the previous month.

The index posted on the National Bureau of Statistics website is based on a 100-point scale on which the 50-mark divides contraction from expansion.

The index is widely watched as an early indicator of the state of China’s economy. It’s the 10th straight month that activity in the country’s sprawling manufacturing sector has expanded.

Meanwhile, the official non-manufacturing PMI rebounded to 54.5 after falling to 54.0 previously, indicating renewed strength in China’s service sector.