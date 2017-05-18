Building collapse in Sri Lanka’s capital injures 19

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A five-story building under construction in Sri Lanka’s capital collapsed Thursday, injuring at least 19 people, police said.

Those injured building in collapse in Colombo have been sent to hospitals, police spokesman Priyantha Jayakody said. Police and firefighters were searching for anyone who might be trapped inside the building, although it was not immediately known if there were any.

The reason for the collapse was not immediately known.

Sarath Wimalawardena, an eye-witness who works at a nearby construction site, said the building collapsed with loud sound that was followed by an enormous cloud of dust. He said people in the area helped evacuate the injured before police and firefighters arrived.