Keys to a robust construction industry in an era of emerging technologies

Associated Builders and Contractors leadership identify competition, workforce development and safety looking toward the future

For the Associated Builders and Contractors, helping members win work, develop a skilled workforce and cultivate a world-class safety culture are top priorities.

Mike Bellaman, ABC’s president and CEO, said the organization’s 21,000 members have an impact on the construction industry nationwide.

“They build all of America,” he said. “They build infrastructure, hard – meaning utilities, roads, etc. – as well as social – which means schools, churches and educational institutions. They build office buildings, retail complexes, stadiums – all the special places that we live in, learn, go have fun in, get healed, etc.”

Bellaman said ABC members win work by standing out in a competitive environment.

“Our members focus heavily on being world class,” he said. “World class in terms of creating value, world class in safety performance, world class in innovation and technology. Anything that they can do to differentiate themselves in terms of adding value to the bottom line for the construction user, and through that value differentiation they really dominate the markets that they’re in.”

Bellaman also noted the construction industry is facing a skilled worker shortage that must be addressed immediately, including 500,000 jobs ready to be filled.

To combat the skilled worker shortage, Chuck Goodrich, president of Gaylor Electric and ABC’s 2017 chairman, said companies have to focus on the bigger picture.

“We focus on a career culture, not just a job opportunity,” he said. “We want folks to embrace the construction industry as a career. So we want them to see the vision of their goals and their dreams coming true as they work and build America.”

Goodrich said Gaylor Electric brings people to the industry in three ways: an internship program, a retraining program and a second chance program.

Bellaman said the construction industry is one that is full of opportunity.

“It’s amazing the possibilities,” he said. “It’s one of the most fragmented industries, and therefore offers one of the biggest entrepreneurial opportunities. Many of our craft people actually end up running their own companies.”

When it comes to keeping workers protected, Bellaman said ABC members are “maniacs” about achieving world-class safety. “All incidents are preventable,” he said.

“It really begins with leadership’s uncompromising commitment to that world-class safety,” he said. “Then you have to take that leadership commitment and transform your culture so that your culture believes all incidents are preventable. When you have that leadership commitment and that culture, then you can embrace a world-class process captured in our Safety Training Evaluation Process (STEP) framework.”

Developed in 1989 by industry safety experts, the STEP process lets contractors evaluate every aspect of their safety performance program – from their safety culture to the processes and procedures they have in place, said Greg Sizemore, ABC’s vice president of safety and workforce development.

“We at Associated Builders and Contractors use that data that we collect from our members to build our safety performance report annually,” Sizemore said. “And we distribute that out to our members as well. Being a product of the industry, I’ve seen very safe projects in my lifetime. What it would come down to is everyone learns in a different manner, everyone comprehends things in a different way, but when leadership is behind safety, safety will occur on a project.”