Each week, WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about a different brew.
Beer of the Week: Omnipollo Bianca Gose
Quick facts on the Omnipollo Bianca Gose
Brewery: Omnipollo Brewing, imagined in Stockholm, Sweden, and brewed at locations around the globe
ABV: 6.0 percent
Description: The Omnipollo Bianca Gose is an ale with natural flavors and lactose added.
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seafood of all kinds, cheeses (goat’s milk and sharp), Thai food (Tom Yum and Tom Ka Gai soups)
