11:36 am, March 10, 2017
37° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Beer of the Week

Home » Latest News » Living News » Food News » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…

Beer of the Week: Omnipollo Bianca Gose

By Brennan Haselton | @bhaseltonWTOP March 10, 2017 11:08 am 03/10/2017 11:08am
Share

Each week, WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about a different brew.

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
beer beer of the week Beer of the Week bluejacket brennan haselton churchkey craft beer craft brewing drink Food News greg engert Latest News Local News Photo Galleries Washington, DC News
Home » Latest News » Living News » Food News » Beer of the Week » Beer of the Week:…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Cherry blossoms
Park Service releases photos of Trump inauguration crowds
‘How to drink like a billionaire’
Today in History: March 10
Most expensive home sales in February
NY Giraffe cam to capture calf's birth
DC's cherry blossom pop-up bar
March 1 storm
Today in History: March 9
Oscars fashion
Academy Awards
2017 Celebrity Deaths
Celebrity birthdays March 5-11
Severe storms sweep through DC region
Spring fever — in February
Washington Spring Training over the years
See Apollo 11 before it leaves
How to pair your Girl Scout cookies with cocktails
Cute animals you must see
2017 local deaths of note