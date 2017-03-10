Beer of the Week: Omnipollo Bianca Gose

Quick facts on the Omnipollo Bianca Gose

Brewery: Omnipollo Brewing, imagined in Stockholm, Sweden, and brewed at locations around the globe

ABV: 6.0 percent

Description: The Omnipollo Bianca Gose is an ale with natural flavors and lactose added.

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Seafood of all kinds, cheeses (goat’s milk and sharp), Thai food (Tom Yum and Tom Ka Gai soups)