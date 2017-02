WTOP's Brennan Haselton chats with Greg Engert about the latest delicious boozy beverage from Tennessee's Blackberry Farm.

Description : A golden farmhouse ale fermented with brettanomyces and blackberries, aged for in French oak red wine barrels.

WTOP’s Brennan Haselton chats with Greg Engert, Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer director and James Beard Award nominee, to talk about Blackberry Farm Brett Fruit Blend Golden Farmhouse Ale for the latest edition of WTOP’s Beer of the Week.

