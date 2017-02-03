Beer of the Week: Ballast Point Coconut Victory At Sea Imperial Porter

Quick facts on the Ballast Point Coconut Victory At Sea Imperial Porter

Brewery: Ballast Point Brewing Company, San Diego, California

ABV: 10 percent

Description: Here’s how Ballast describes this beer: “This Coconut Victory at Sea takes our popular Imperial Porter to another place. We added sweet roasted coconut to our robust porter brewed with Caffe Calabria coffee and vanilla, the perfect complement to this beer’s subtly roasty intensity.”

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Desserts such as brownie sundaes and chocolate cake; Thai/Vietnamese curries; Tom Kha Gai soup; grilled shrimp or mahi-mahi.