Each week, WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about a different brew.
Beer of the Week: Ballast Point Coconut Victory At Sea Imperial Porter
Quick facts on the Ballast Point Coconut Victory At Sea Imperial Porter
Brewery: Ballast Point Brewing Company, San Diego, California
ABV: 10 percent
Description: Here’s how Ballast describes this beer: “This Coconut Victory at Sea takes our popular Imperial Porter to another place. We added sweet roasted coconut to our robust porter brewed with Caffe Calabria coffee and vanilla, the perfect complement to this beer’s subtly roasty intensity.”
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Desserts such as brownie sundaes and chocolate cake; Thai/Vietnamese curries; Tom Kha Gai soup; grilled shrimp or mahi-mahi.
