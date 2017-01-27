Each week, WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about a different brew.
Beer of the Week: Bell’s Hopslam Imperial IPA
Quick facts on the Bell’s Hopslam Imperial IPA
Brewery: Bell’s Brewery, Kalamazoo, Michigan
ABV: 10 percent
Description: Hopslam is made with six different hop varietals, followed by “a massive dry-hop addition of Simcoe hops.” The result is a pungent blend of grapefruit, stone fruit and floral notes.
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Rich “stick to your ribs” Mexican food, such as carne asada steak and pork enchiladas, and blackened fish tacos.
