Beer of the Week: Bell’s Hopslam Imperial IPA

Quick facts on the Bell’s Hopslam Imperial IPA

Brewery: Bell’s Brewery, Kalamazoo, Michigan

ABV: 10 percent

Description: Hopslam is made with six different hop varietals, followed by “a massive dry-hop addition of Simcoe hops.” The result is a pungent blend of grapefruit, stone fruit and floral notes.

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Rich “stick to your ribs” Mexican food, such as carne asada steak and pork enchiladas, and blackened fish tacos.