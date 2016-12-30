Beer of the Week: The Bruery 9 Ladies Dancing

Quick facts on the Bruery 9 Ladies Dancing

Brewery: The Bruery, Placentia, California

ABV: 11.3 percent

Description: This beer is inspired by flavors and ingredients found in the Italian dessert tiramisu. It includes notes of vanilla, chocolate and coffee.

Greg’s pairing suggestions: Richer stews and chili and ribs, barbecued chicken, waffles, cider donuts, coffee cake, beignets, fried egg and bacon sandwiches.