Each week, WTOP's Brennan Haselton is joined by Neighborhood Restaurant Group Beer Director and Food and Wine Sommelier of the Year Greg Engert to talk about a different brew.
Beer of the Week: The Bruery 9 Ladies Dancing
Quick facts on the Bruery 9 Ladies Dancing
Brewery: The Bruery, Placentia, California
ABV: 11.3 percent
Description: This beer is inspired by flavors and ingredients found in the Italian dessert tiramisu. It includes notes of vanilla, chocolate and coffee.
Greg’s pairing suggestions: Richer stews and chili and ribs, barbecued chicken, waffles, cider donuts, coffee cake, beignets, fried egg and bacon sandwiches.
