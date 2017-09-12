501.5
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » DOJ won't bring charges…

DOJ won’t bring charges against officers in Gray case

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 3:35 pm 09/12/2017 03:35pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice won’t bring federal charges against six police officers involved in the arrest and death of Freddie Gray, a young black man whose death touched off weeks of protests and unrest in Baltimore.

The officers were charged by state prosecutors after Gray’s neck was broken in the back of a police transport wagon in April of 2015. The 25-year-old was handcuffed and shackled at the time, but he was unrestrained by a seat belt.

Three officers were acquitted at trial. Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby dropped the remaining state cases.

The Gray family’s attorney, Billy Murphy, says the Justice Department informed him on Tuesday that no charges would be filed.

Five officers face internal disciplinary trials, scheduled to begin Oct. 30.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Latest News Local News Maryland News National News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?