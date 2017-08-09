Under Armour is looking for someone to help Kevin Plank with messaging

Remember when Under Armour Inc. CEO Kevin Plank created a stir when he praised President Donald Trump?

The comments came during a typical CNBC interview about the company. Plank, who is a member of Trump’s Manufacturing Jobs Initiative, received backlash after he told CNBC, “To have such a pro-business president is something that is a real asset for the country.”

Under Armour Inc. is looking for someone to fill a new position to help Plank better craft his message during TV and other interviews.

The Baltimore sportswear maker already has a team that handles global communications and entertainment. The new role, vice president of corporate communications, will specifically focus on “CEO positioning” and “contribute to the organizational strategic planning process.” Among the duties, the position will direct Plank’s business-related press, public appearances and internal communications. A spokeswoman said Under Armour has been looking to fill the position since last spring.

“This position…