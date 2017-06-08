800

Baltimore, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Suspended Baltimore cop jailed…

Suspended Baltimore cop jailed in Pennsylvania sexting case

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 9:47 am 06/08/2017 09:47am
Share

YORK, Pa. (AP) — A suspended Baltimore police officer has been jailed in Pennsylvania for violating his bond on charges he exchanged sexually explicit texts and videos with a 15-year-old Pennsylvania boy.

York County, Pennsylvania prosecutors say 25-year-old Timothy George III talked of marrying the teen before the messages were discovered by the boy’s father, who alerted authorities.

George had been free on bond, but a York County judge on Wednesday ruled that new assault charges Baltimore County, Maryland authorities filed Tuesday violated that bond. George’s attorney objected but was overruled.

George was arrested in March on charges he abused his 21-year-old boyfriend. Those charges were dropped when the alleged victim, who has since married George, refused to testify against him.

A Baltimore police spokeswoman says George was hired in June 2014 and remains suspended with pay because of the criminal charges.

Topics:
baltimore police Baltimore, MD News Latest News Maryland News sexting Timothy George III
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Suspended Baltimore cop jailed…
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

2017 CMT Music Awards

The biggest names in country music — and more! — came to Nashville, Tennessee, Wednesday night for the CMT Music Awards.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?

Baltimore, MD News