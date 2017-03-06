8:29 am, March 6, 2017
36° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Baltimore, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Man, 19, fatally shoots…

Man, 19, fatally shoots father at Towson home

By The Associated Press March 6, 2017 7:58 am 03/06/2017 07:58am
Share

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Police say a 19-year-old Towson man fatally shot his father at their home.

Baltimore County police spokesman Cpl. Shawn Vinson said by telephone Monday that officers were called to the home on Kirkwall Court on Sunday night after a 911 caller reported that the son shot his father.

When officers arrived, police say they found 46-year-old Devin Vallade suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body and he died at the scene. Vinson says Vallade’s son was taken into custody.

Online court records show that 19-year-old Devin Vallade II has been charged with first- and second-degree murder. He’s being held without bond.

Vinson didn’t know what led up to the shooting. He says two other family members who were at the home when the shooting occurred were not injured.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News fatal shooting Latest News Local News Maryland News towson
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Man, 19, fatally shoots…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

March entertainment guide

Green Day, St. Patrick's Day events, plenty of plays, Cher and much more mark March's entertainment calendar.

Recommended
Latest

Baltimore, MD News