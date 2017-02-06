Police: Officer recorded on video kicking man after chase

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore County police say an officer has been charged with assault after a video from a police helicopter allegedly shows him kicking a man after a foot chase.

County police said in a news release that 29-year-old Christopher M. Spivey, a 9-year veteran, was served with a summons Monday morning. The department says Spivey will be suspended with pay.

Investigators say on Jan. 25, county police chased a car that had been reported stolen in Milford Mill. Authorities say Baltimore City police officers in the department’s helicopter helped in the pursuit.

Police say the fleeing car crashed and the driver ran away. Authorities say when officers apprehended the man, Spivey ran up to him and kicked him several times.

A phone number could not be found for Spivey.