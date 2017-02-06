3:03 pm, February 7, 2017
71° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Baltimore, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Police: Officer recorded on…

Police: Officer recorded on video kicking man after chase

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 3:53 pm 02/06/2017 03:53pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore County police say an officer has been charged with assault after a video from a police helicopter allegedly shows him kicking a man after a foot chase.

County police said in a news release that 29-year-old Christopher M. Spivey, a 9-year veteran, was served with a summons Monday morning. The department says Spivey will be suspended with pay.

Investigators say on Jan. 25, county police chased a car that had been reported stolen in Milford Mill. Authorities say Baltimore City police officers in the department’s helicopter helped in the pursuit.

Police say the fleeing car crashed and the driver ran away. Authorities say when officers apprehended the man, Spivey ran up to him and kicked him several times.

A phone number could not be found for Spivey.

Topics:
assault Baltimore County Police Department Baltimore, MD News Latest News Local News Maryland News police accountability
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Police: Officer recorded on…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl

See photos from one of the wildest Super Bowls in history.

Recommended
Latest

Baltimore, MD News