Baltimore, MD News

Police, health agency to offer treatment instead of jail in Md.

By The Associated Press February 6, 2017 10:26 pm 02/06/2017 10:26pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police and a mental health organization are launching a pilot program to offer some drug offenders treatment instead of jail.

Police and Behavioral Health System Baltimore announced Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion, or LEAD, at a news conference Monday.

Through the program, police officers can refer people suspected of low-level drug or prostitution crimes to case managers, who will help them get services, including drug treatment, mental health services and housing assistance.

The program will be a three-year pilot in the west side of downtown. Officials say at least 60 people are expected to be served by the program at any given time.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Health News Latest News Living News Local News Maryland News
