Mourners grieve 6 children killed in Baltimore house fire

CATONSVILLE, Md. (AP) — Visitors are paying their respects to the six children who lost their lives in a Baltimore house fire last month.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2kgwk38 ) family, friends and strangers gathered for a viewing for the children Sunday at a funeral home in Catonsville. It came nearly a month after the fire that killed six of the family’s nine children.

Denise Harrison told the newspaper she didn’t know the family personally. But she said she was so moved that she wanted to give them something, so she came with a large wreath adorned with the names of the children who died.

Katie Malone, the children’s mother, is a longtime aide to U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings, who called it “one of the most painful things I’ve experienced in my life.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

