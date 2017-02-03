Man seriously hurt in shooting in Baltimore bookstore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a man was seriously injured in a shooting at a Station North coffeehouse.

The department said in a news release that about 11:20 a.m. Friday, a man was sitting in Red Emma’s Bookstore Coffeehouse. Police say another approached the customer and shot him. The victim was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Officers believe the gunman and the victim knew each other.

Red Emma’s said on its website that an event scheduled for Friday night was to be moved to another location and the coffeehouse will be open on Saturday.