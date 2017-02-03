12:49 am, February 5, 2017
34° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts
BREAKING NEWS The U.S. Department of Justice has filed an appeal to overturn the temporary hold on President Donald Trump's travel ban. This story is developing.

Baltimore, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Body of woman reported…

Body of woman reported missing found in Baltimore park

By The Associated Press February 3, 2017 3:27 pm 02/03/2017 03:27pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a body found in a wooded area of a park is that of a woman reported missing this week. Detectives say her boyfriend is a person of interest in what is now a homicide investigation.

Spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference Friday that 20-year-old Tonja (TAHN-jay) Chadwick’s body was found Thursday night at Daisy Field at Gwynns Falls park.

Smith says Chadwick suffered trauma to her body. Police believe she was killed in her apartment and her body was taken to the park.

Chadwick was last seen Jan. 28 dropping off her 4-year-old son. Her family reported her missing on Monday.

Police are looking for Chadwick’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Marco Holmes. Smith says Holmes has not been seen since Chadwick disappeared.

Topics:
Baltimore missing Baltimore missing woman Baltimore, MD News body found Latest News Local News Maryland News missing woman
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Body of woman reported…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

WTOP's favorite Super Bowl recipes

Here at the Glass Enclosed Nerve Center, we take our party food very seriously — especially when it comes to Super Bowl Sunday.

Recommended
Latest

Baltimore, MD News