Body of woman reported missing found in Baltimore park

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore police say a body found in a wooded area of a park is that of a woman reported missing this week. Detectives say her boyfriend is a person of interest in what is now a homicide investigation.

Spokesman T.J. Smith said at a news conference Friday that 20-year-old Tonja (TAHN-jay) Chadwick’s body was found Thursday night at Daisy Field at Gwynns Falls park.

Smith says Chadwick suffered trauma to her body. Police believe she was killed in her apartment and her body was taken to the park.

Chadwick was last seen Jan. 28 dropping off her 4-year-old son. Her family reported her missing on Monday.

Police are looking for Chadwick’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Marco Holmes. Smith says Holmes has not been seen since Chadwick disappeared.