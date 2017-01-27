3:45 am, January 28, 2017
Woman says police questioned her immigration status

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 2:32 pm 01/27/2017 02:32pm
BEL AIR, Md. (AP) — A Bel Air woman says officers detained her as she walked in her neighborhood and questioned her about her immigration status.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2k9lgoA ) that Aravinda Pillalamarri, a U.S. citizen whose parents came from India when she was a baby, spoke at a Bel Air Board of Town commissioners meeting last week.

She says an officer stopped her Dec. 21 and asked what she was doing. She replied that she was walking, but the questions continued. A supervisor arrived and asked Pillalamarri why she didn’t have identification, “Are you here illegally?” Pillalamarri says only after officers ran her name through their computer system, could she walk home.

Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore says if his department doesn’t have a policy on such situations, “there will be.”

This story has been corrected to show Pillalamarri, who is a U.S. citizen, was not born in the United States.

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Bel Air woman immigration status Latest News Local News Maryland News question about immigration status
