Oaks recommended for Baltimore Senate seat

BALTIMORE (AP) — Democratic Party officials are recommending Del. Nathaniel Oaks to replace Lisa Gladden who has resigned from the Senate.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2kaTV6b ) that the Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee members voted unanimously Thursday night to recommend Oaks for the post. The recommendation goes to Gov. Larry Hogan for approval.

Oaks, a member of the House of Delegates for 28 years, was on the six-member panel and voted for himself, as previous replacement candidates have done. If Oaks is appointed, it would leave a vacancy in the 41st District, and party officials would need to recommend a replacement.

Gladden, who was in her fourth term, has multiple sclerosis. She missed the second half of the 2016 legislative session as her symptoms worsened, then resigned before the current session began.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments