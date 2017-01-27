3:49 am, January 28, 2017
35° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherMetroFirst 100 Days
Headlines Get Alerts

Baltimore, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Oaks recommended for Baltimore…

Oaks recommended for Baltimore Senate seat

By The Associated Press January 27, 2017 9:16 am 01/27/2017 09:16am
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — Democratic Party officials are recommending Del. Nathaniel Oaks to replace Lisa Gladden who has resigned from the Senate.

The Baltimore Sun reports (http://bsun.md/2kaTV6b ) that the Baltimore City Democratic State Central Committee members voted unanimously Thursday night to recommend Oaks for the post. The recommendation goes to Gov. Larry Hogan for approval.

Oaks, a member of the House of Delegates for 28 years, was on the six-member panel and voted for himself, as previous replacement candidates have done. If Oaks is appointed, it would leave a vacancy in the 41st District, and party officials would need to recommend a replacement.

Gladden, who was in her fourth term, has multiple sclerosis. She missed the second half of the 2016 legislative session as her symptoms worsened, then resigned before the current session began.

___

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Baltimore, MD News Congress News Del. Nathaniel Oaks Democratic Party Government News Latest News Lisa Gladden Local News Maryland News senate
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Oaks recommended for Baltimore…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Baltimore, MD News