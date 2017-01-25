4:27 pm, January 26, 2017
52° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
WEATHER ALERT A Wind Advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. for most of Northern Virginia and northern areas of Maryland. Gusts could reach near 50 mph.

Baltimore, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Mom: Son's teeth pulled…

Mom: Son’s teeth pulled at school without notification

By The Associated Press January 25, 2017 2:33 pm 01/25/2017 02:33pm
3 Shares

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore mother is angry after she says she wasn’t notified when three of her son’s teeth were pulled in a dental procedure at school.

WJZ-TV first reported that Chanda Flemming’s 9-year-old son, Michael Chase, came home from Beechfield Elementary/Middle School with a swollen mouth after the procedure last week.

Baltimore City Public Schools spokeswoman Edie House says a permission slip was signed, but declined to say more, citing privacy laws.

Flemming says she sees now that the consent form she signed in March 2015 mentions extractions of baby teeth, but she’d still want to be notified before such a serious procedure.

In a statement, the Oral Health Impact Project of Pipersville, Pennsylvania, says its policy is to “obtain signed, valid consent forms before any and all procedures.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
baltimore schools Baltimore, MD News Education News Health News Latest News Living News Local News Maryland News son's teeth pulled
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Mom: Son's teeth pulled…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Bid on items from spy novelist Tom Clancy

Items from novelist Tom Clancy’s 80-acre estate in Maryland are on sale, and online bidding is underway.

Recommended
Latest

Baltimore, MD News