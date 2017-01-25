Mom: Son’s teeth pulled at school without notification

BALTIMORE (AP) — A Baltimore mother is angry after she says she wasn’t notified when three of her son’s teeth were pulled in a dental procedure at school.

WJZ-TV first reported that Chanda Flemming’s 9-year-old son, Michael Chase, came home from Beechfield Elementary/Middle School with a swollen mouth after the procedure last week.

Baltimore City Public Schools spokeswoman Edie House says a permission slip was signed, but declined to say more, citing privacy laws.

Flemming says she sees now that the consent form she signed in March 2015 mentions extractions of baby teeth, but she’d still want to be notified before such a serious procedure.

In a statement, the Oral Health Impact Project of Pipersville, Pennsylvania, says its policy is to “obtain signed, valid consent forms before any and all procedures.”

Comments

WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us

comments