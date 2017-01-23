4:55 pm, January 25, 2017
Light City art festival returning to Baltimore for 2nd year

By The Associated Press January 23, 2017 12:58 pm 01/23/2017 12:58pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore’s second annual Light City festival will feature new lighted art installations and music performances from Biz Markie, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Papadosio.

Organizers on Monday announced details about the 2017 free arts festival, which will run March 31 to April 8.

The Baltimore Sun (http://bsun.md/2iWn3hx ) reports the festival will include a 1.5-mile lighted art walk with along the Inner Harbor. Officials say 21 of the 23 planned installations will be new.

Other additions to Light City for this year’s festival include nightly illuminated craft sessions for kids and daytime festivities.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

Art News Baltimore's Light City Baltimore, MD News Biz Markie Dirty Dozen Brass Band Entertainment News Latest News Lifestyle News Light City festival Light City performers Living News Local News Maryland News Papadosio
