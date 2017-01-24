4:28 pm, January 25, 2017
58° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts
2 ALERTS  

Baltimore, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Developer of State Center…

Developer of State Center in Baltimore sues Maryland

By The Associated Press January 24, 2017 12:38 pm 01/24/2017 12:38pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — The developer of a $1.5 billion plan to redevelop a large state office complex in Baltimore is suing the state of Maryland.

State Center LLC announced the lawsuit on Tuesday. The developer says Gov. Larry Hogan and the state have failed to honor a deal to move forward with the redevelopment plan, which the plaintiffs say would create thousands of jobs.

Last month, the Maryland Board of Public works voted 3-0 to end the lease agreements on the stalled plan. Hogan, one of the three board members, said it threatened to harm the state’s debt limit. The governor contends the previous proposal doesn’t make economic sense, and he has maintained the state remains committed to developing a new plan for the office complex.

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Topics:
Baltimore lawsuit Baltimore office complex Baltimore, MD News Consumer News developers of Baltimore office complex Latest News Local News Maryland News Money News
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Developer of State Center…
Advertiser Content


Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Don't Miss

Super Bowl 51 ads -- sneak peeks and previews

Some of the commercials are building buzz already. Have a look at a few of the early offerings.

Recommended
Latest

Baltimore, MD News