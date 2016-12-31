6:08 am, December 31, 2016
31° Washington, DC
Listen Live 103.5 FM
Listen Latest Traffic
Local
Va.Md.D.C.TrafficWeatherInaugurationMetro
Headlines Get Alerts

Baltimore, MD News

Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Ex-NFL player Carpenter remembered…

Ex-NFL player Carpenter remembered for good deeds in Baltimore

By Kate Ryan | @KateRyanWTOP December 31, 2016 4:49 am 12/31/2016 04:49am
Share

Former NFL player Keion Carpenter died unexpectedly while on vacation, but he will be remembered for more than just his feats on the football field.

WASHINGTON — He was a college standout at Virginia Tech and went on to play in the NFL, but Maryland residents will remember Keion Carpenter for what he did off the football field, as well.

Carpenter founded a Baltimore-based charitable foundation, “The Carpenter House,” with programs that tackled issues related to housing, education and character-building.

Related Stories

Carpenter, who played for the Buffalo Bills and the Atlanta Falcons, died suddenly during a family vacation in Florida Thursday. The 39-year-old was reportedly playing with his son, when they ran to their car, and Carpenter fell, hitting his head. Carpenter fell into a coma and later died.

Related Gallery

Photos: Top sports photos of 2016

See some of the best sports photos of 2016.
T.J. Smith, the spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department, knew Carpenter in high school. They both attended Woodlawn High in Baltimore County. Referring to the news of Carpenter’s death, Smith said, “It was completely shocking to the Baltimore community, and of course, the close-knit Woodlawn Warrior community.”

Smith often joined Carpenter in working on a number of projects for Carpenter House. He recalls the former football star was about much more than the good public relations that his charity generated. “He did more that wasn’t captured on TV, that wasn’t captured on social media,” said Smith.

After a Christmas season food and toy drive, Smith recalls volunteering alongside Carpenter to begin the task of sorting the items for families. To Smith, the job looked overwhelming at first. “You’re talking food, you’re talking clothes, you’re talking toys. And it all had to be organized by age and size and so forth. And I said this is not the cute part, this is the hard part.”

But Smith said Carpenter reveled in the work, often exclaiming as they assembled the donations, “This is really going to help a family!”

Smith also remembers a black-tie event that Carpenter arranged at the Mondawmin Mall. Recalling his friend, Smith said of Carpenter, “The fruits of his labor all led back to Baltimore.”

Comments
WTOP is now using Facebook as our comment platform. Need help? Email us.

comments

Follow @WTOP on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

© 2016 WTOP. All Rights Reserved.

Topics:
Atlanta Falcons Baltimore, MD News buffalo bills carpenter house Keion Carpenter Latest News Local News Maryland News NFL News Sports t.j. smith Washington, DC Sports
Home » Latest News » Local News » Maryland News » Baltimore, MD News » Ex-NFL player Carpenter remembered…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Top 10 Facebook Live videos of 2016
Top 10 Twitter trends of 2016
Best entertainment photos of 2016
Today in History: Dec. 31
Top sports photos of 2016
Where are they now? 2016’s Pets of the Week
Must-see feature photos of 2016
Barns across the South
Top photos of 2016
16 tricks and tips to save money
10 things to do on New Year’s Eve
Students who made a difference in 2016
Most buzzed about restaurant openings of 2016
WTOP’s celebrity chats of 2016
Top entertainment stories of 2016
DC area's year in music
2016 Celebrity Deaths
2016's top local images
Sunsets of 2016
Celebrity birthdays Dec. 25-31
Virtual tour of Potomac River
15 hearty soup recipes
10 best DC brunch spots
30 slow cooker recipes