1. Joe Flacco needs to play 16 games

People, including myself, may have rushed to judgement after Super Bowl XLVII back in February 2013 to anoint Joe Flacco as “elite” (to be fair, he had an elite postseason that year, throwing for 1,140 yards, 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions). While it’s fun to tweet that he’s elite still — or while that word might echo on the Purple Patio in Federal Hill when he throws a touchdown pass — he’s probably not a Top 10 QB in the NFL.

That being said, he’s pretty much all the Ravens have. Backup Ryan Mallett wasn’t all that good in college at Michigan, then Arkansas, but his 6-foot-6, 250-pound frame and arm strength has provided him employment in the NFL.

Flacco did not play at all in the preseason and barely practiced as he dealt with a lingering back issue. He was candid about the injury only affecting the preseason — that it wasn’t bad enough to derail him once the games counted.

“It wasn’t something that was completely crippling to the point that if it were the Super Bowl I couldn’t play,” he said this week. “So I don’t think I was ever really worried about [not playing against Cincinnati].

But what happens on Sunday when Bengals defensive tackle Geno Atkins breaks through the offensive line and pummels Flacco? It could happen, and Ravens fans will be holding their collective breath to see if Joe Cool gets up and walks it off without a waddle.

