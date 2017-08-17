501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Ravens » Ravens-Dolphins Stats

Ravens-Dolphins Stats

By The Associated Press August 17, 2017 10:34 pm 08/17/2017 10:34pm
Share
Baltimore 0 13 8 10—31
Miami 0 7 0 0— 7
Second Quarter

Mia_Perry 11 run (Franks kick), 13:44.

Bal_FG Tucker 52, 7:56.

Bal_FG Tucker 27, 5:42.

Bal_Donnell 1 pass from Mallett (Tucker kick), 2:56.

Third Quarter

Bal_Woodrum 14 run (Donnell pass from Woodrum), 7:12.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Woodrum 1 run (Tucker kick), 14:52.

Bal_FG Tucker 41, 7:37.

A_64,464.

___

Bal Mia
First downs 21 9
Total Net Yards 382 120
Rushes-yards 42-141 19-46
Passing 241 74
Punt Returns 3-20 2-8
Kickoff Returns 1-17 6-123
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-0
Comp-Att-Int 22-33-2 14-30-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-16
Punts 2-50.0 9-37.4
Fumbles-Lost 3-0 2-1
Penalties-Yards 11-81 9-71
Time of Possession 36:27 23:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, J.Allen 10-40, Mizzell 10-38, Woodrum 3-15, Taliaferro 6-15, Rainey 2-13, Campanaro 1-11, C.Moore 1-4, Ortiz 1-3, T.Lewis 1-2, Woodhead 1-2, West 6-(minus 2). Miami, Perry 6-25, D.Williams 4-11, Fales 1-4, D.Smith 1-4, Johnson 5-4, Ajayi 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Baltimore, Mallett 13-22-2-113, Woodrum 8-10-0-110, T.Lewis 1-1-0-18. Miami, Cutler 3-6-0-24, M.Moore 3-5-0-11, Fales 6-14-0-41, Doughty 2-5-0-14.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Campanaro 4-35, J.Allen 3-16, M.Williams 2-48, Wallace 2-33, Mizzell 2-24, Board 1-20, Mayle 1-17, Watson 1-11, Malleck 1-10, Whalen 1-8, Ortiz 1-7, West 1-6, Maclin 1-5, Donnell 1-1. Miami, M.Lewis 2-15, Stringfellow 2-14, Parker 1-16, Grant 1-12, Ajayi 1-11, Gray 1-6, Stills 1-6, Morgan 1-5, Perry 1-3, D.Williams 1-3, J.Thomas 1-2, Landry 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Ravens Latest News National News NFL News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

'Her name is ringing out now'

Hundreds of mourners packed into a downtown Charlottesville theater to remember Heather Heyer, killed during last weekend's protests. See photos of the memorial.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?