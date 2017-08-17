Ravens-Dolphins Stats

|Baltimore
|0
|13
|8
|10—31
|Miami
|0
|7
|0
|0—
|7
|Second Quarter
Mia_Perry 11 run (Franks kick), 13:44.
Bal_FG Tucker 52, 7:56.
Bal_FG Tucker 27, 5:42.
Bal_Donnell 1 pass from Mallett (Tucker kick), 2:56.
Bal_Woodrum 14 run (Donnell pass from Woodrum), 7:12.
Bal_Woodrum 1 run (Tucker kick), 14:52.
Bal_FG Tucker 41, 7:37.
A_64,464.
___
|Bal
|Mia
|First downs
|21
|9
|Total Net Yards
|382
|120
|Rushes-yards
|42-141
|19-46
|Passing
|241
|74
|Punt Returns
|3-20
|2-8
|Kickoff Returns
|1-17
|6-123
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|2-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|22-33-2
|14-30-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|0-0
|2-16
|Punts
|2-50.0
|9-37.4
|Fumbles-Lost
|3-0
|2-1
|Penalties-Yards
|11-81
|9-71
|Time of Possession
|36:27
|23:33
___
RUSHING_Baltimore, J.Allen 10-40, Mizzell 10-38, Woodrum 3-15, Taliaferro 6-15, Rainey 2-13, Campanaro 1-11, C.Moore 1-4, Ortiz 1-3, T.Lewis 1-2, Woodhead 1-2, West 6-(minus 2). Miami, Perry 6-25, D.Williams 4-11, Fales 1-4, D.Smith 1-4, Johnson 5-4, Ajayi 2-(minus 2).
PASSING_Baltimore, Mallett 13-22-2-113, Woodrum 8-10-0-110, T.Lewis 1-1-0-18. Miami, Cutler 3-6-0-24, M.Moore 3-5-0-11, Fales 6-14-0-41, Doughty 2-5-0-14.
RECEIVING_Baltimore, Campanaro 4-35, J.Allen 3-16, M.Williams 2-48, Wallace 2-33, Mizzell 2-24, Board 1-20, Mayle 1-17, Watson 1-11, Malleck 1-10, Whalen 1-8, Ortiz 1-7, West 1-6, Maclin 1-5, Donnell 1-1. Miami, M.Lewis 2-15, Stringfellow 2-14, Parker 1-16, Grant 1-12, Ajayi 1-11, Gray 1-6, Stills 1-6, Morgan 1-5, Perry 1-3, D.Williams 1-3, J.Thomas 1-2, Landry 1-(minus 3).
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.