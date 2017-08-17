Ravens-Dolphins Stats

Baltimore 0 13 8 10—31 Miami 0 7 0 0— 7 Second Quarter

Mia_Perry 11 run (Franks kick), 13:44.

Bal_FG Tucker 52, 7:56.

Bal_FG Tucker 27, 5:42.

Bal_Donnell 1 pass from Mallett (Tucker kick), 2:56.

Third Quarter

Bal_Woodrum 14 run (Donnell pass from Woodrum), 7:12.

Fourth Quarter

Bal_Woodrum 1 run (Tucker kick), 14:52.

Bal_FG Tucker 41, 7:37.

A_64,464.

___

Bal Mia First downs 21 9 Total Net Yards 382 120 Rushes-yards 42-141 19-46 Passing 241 74 Punt Returns 3-20 2-8 Kickoff Returns 1-17 6-123 Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-0 Comp-Att-Int 22-33-2 14-30-0 Sacked-Yards Lost 0-0 2-16 Punts 2-50.0 9-37.4 Fumbles-Lost 3-0 2-1 Penalties-Yards 11-81 9-71 Time of Possession 36:27 23:33

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Baltimore, J.Allen 10-40, Mizzell 10-38, Woodrum 3-15, Taliaferro 6-15, Rainey 2-13, Campanaro 1-11, C.Moore 1-4, Ortiz 1-3, T.Lewis 1-2, Woodhead 1-2, West 6-(minus 2). Miami, Perry 6-25, D.Williams 4-11, Fales 1-4, D.Smith 1-4, Johnson 5-4, Ajayi 2-(minus 2).

PASSING_Baltimore, Mallett 13-22-2-113, Woodrum 8-10-0-110, T.Lewis 1-1-0-18. Miami, Cutler 3-6-0-24, M.Moore 3-5-0-11, Fales 6-14-0-41, Doughty 2-5-0-14.

RECEIVING_Baltimore, Campanaro 4-35, J.Allen 3-16, M.Williams 2-48, Wallace 2-33, Mizzell 2-24, Board 1-20, Mayle 1-17, Watson 1-11, Malleck 1-10, Whalen 1-8, Ortiz 1-7, West 1-6, Maclin 1-5, Donnell 1-1. Miami, M.Lewis 2-15, Stringfellow 2-14, Parker 1-16, Grant 1-12, Ajayi 1-11, Gray 1-6, Stills 1-6, Morgan 1-5, Perry 1-3, D.Williams 1-3, J.Thomas 1-2, Landry 1-(minus 3).

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

