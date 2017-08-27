501.5
Jets acquire S Brooks from Eagles for CB McDougle

By The Associated Press August 27, 2017 10:35 am 08/27/2017 10:35am
Miami Dolphins' Jakeem Grant, center, is grabbed by Philadelphia Eagles' Terrence Brooks, left, and Rasul Douglas during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Jets have acquired safety Terrence Brooks from the Philadelphia Eagles for cornerback Dexter McDougle in a trade of 2014 draft picks.

The Eagles announced the deal Sunday. The moves provide depth for both teams’ secondaries.

The Jets are expected to start rookies Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye at safety but were thin at the position beyond them, with Rontez Miles dealing with an eye injury and Doug Middleton out for the season with a torn pectoral. Ronald Martin and Robenson Therezie were the only other safeties.

Brooks was drafted in the third round by Baltimore, 79th overall — one pick ahead of McDougle. He spent his first two seasons with the Ravens and played with the Eagles last year.

McDougle dealt with injuries during his first three seasons but has been having a solid summer for the Jets.

