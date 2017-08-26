501.5
Bills QB Tyrod Taylor leaves game vs Ravens with concussion

By The Associated Press August 26, 2017 7:58 pm 08/26/2017 07:58pm
Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor (5) is assisted off the field after being sacked by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matt Judon in the first half of a preseason NFL football game, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Buffalo Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor has been removed from Saturday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens with a concussion.

The injury occurred Saturday night at the end of the Bills’ second possession of the game. On a third-down play, Taylor was sacked by linebacker Matthew Judon and landed hard on the turf.

The quarterback was slow getting off the field, and he did not return for the Bills’ next set of downs.

Taylor went 1 for 3 for 1 yard. He was replaced by Nathan Peterman.

Topics:
