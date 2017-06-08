800

Baltimore Ravens

Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Ravens » Body of former NFL…

Body of former NFL player James Hardy found in Indiana river

By The Associated Press June 8, 2017 4:58 pm 06/08/2017 04:58pm
Share

Authorities say former NFL wide receiver James Hardy has been found dead in a river in northeast Indiana.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — Authorities say former NFL wide receiver James Hardy has been found dead in a river in northeast Indiana.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office says the 31-year-old’s body was identified Thursday, but that the cause and manner of death are still being investigated.

The coroner says the former Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens player was reported missing a few weeks ago by relatives. His body was discovered Wednesday in the Maumee River in Fort Wayne.

The former Indiana University star was drafted in the second round of the 2008 NFL draft by the Bills. A series of injuries limited him to 16 games over two seasons in Buffalo. He also played for Baltimore before being released in 2011.

Police say an employee of Fort Wayne’s water filtration plant discovered his body.

Topics:
Baltimore Ravens Baltimore, MD News Entertainment News James Hardy Latest News Local News Maryland News NFL News
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Ravens » Body of former NFL…
Recommended
Latest

Media Galleries

Iced tea recipes you'll want to try
2017 CMT Music Awards
Cats ready for adoption
Today in History: June 9
Frank Lloyd Wright’s most-interesting homes
8 frugal family summer road trips to take
Baltimore homes razed
'One Love Manchester' benefit concert
London Bridge attacks
Celebrity birthdays June 4-10
Best DC-area food and drink festivals this summer
Best hikes in the DC area
June Entertainment Guide 2017
Summer outdoor living renovations
Most stressful jobs 2017
Upcoming DC exhibits
2017 Scripps National Spelling Bee
DC rooftops for outdoor summer dining
Ghost town for sale
14 best jobs for work-life balance
10 recipes for the grill
Where to get crabs in DC
President John F. Kennedy turns 100
Best burgers in DC
Outdoor movie guide
Top 10 wines for any occasion
Lower Delaware restaurants
2017 Celebrity Deaths
16 new water park additions for 2017
Where to take your family when they visit DC
2017 local deaths of note