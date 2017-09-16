501.5
Yankees hit 3 HRs, back Montgomery in 9-3 win over Orioles

By The Associated Press September 16, 2017 8:02 pm 09/16/2017 08:02pm
Baltimore Orioles right fielder Austin Hays (18) climbs the wall looking for a three-run home run ball hit by New York Yankees' Didi Gregorius during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Julie Jacobson)

NEW YORK (AP) — Didi Gregorius and Greg Bird both homered for the second straight game, rookie Jordan Montgomery pitched six shutout innings and the New York Yankees downed the Baltimore Orioles 9-3 Saturday for their fourth win in a row.

The Yankees (82-66) extended their stretch of winning seasons to 25, the second-longest such streak in major league history behind their own 39 straight from 1926-64.

The Yankees began the day three games behind AL East-leading Boston. New York was atop the wild-card race, four games ahead of Minnesota.

Gregorius and Bird each hit three-run homers and Todd Frazier added a two-run shot as the Yankees won for the seventh time in eight games. They are a season-high 16 games over .500.

Baltimore has lost nine of 10 as it continues to fall out of playoff contention.

Montgomery (8-7) scattered four hits in his fifth start against the Orioles this year. The rookie left-hander struck out six and walked one.

Jeremy Hellickson (8-10) took the loss.

