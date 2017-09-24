201.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Orioles scratch RHP Bundy…

Orioles scratch RHP Bundy from start with hamstring strain

By The Associated Press September 24, 2017 12:59 pm 09/24/2017 12:59pm
Share

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles have scratched starting pitcher Dylan Bundy with a left hamstring strain.

Bundy was supposed to take the mound Sunday for the team’s home finale, but the right-hander’s status for the rest of the season now appears to be in flux.

Bundy is 13-9 with a 4.24 ERA over 28 starts.

The Orioles have been eliminated from postseason contention and can’t salvage a winning season. In addition, Bundy has already reached a career high in innings at 169 2/3.

Chris Tillman replaced Bundy as Baltimore’s starting pitcher. Tillman is 1-7 with a 7.66 ERA and winless since his first start of the season in May.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News Local News Maryland News MLB News National News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Places to go apple picking

If apple picking is on your fall to-do list, now is the time to check it off. Here are a few places where you can do just that.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?