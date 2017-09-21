Orioles 3, Rays 1

201.5
By The Associated Press September 21, 2017 9:48 pm 09/21/2017 09:48pm
Tampa Bay Baltimore
ab r h bi ab r h bi
M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0 Hays rf 4 1 2 0
Duda dh 3 0 0 0 M.Mchdo 3b 4 1 1 2
Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0
Mrrison 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Jones cf 4 1 1 0
Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Mancini lf 3 0 1 1
Dckrson lf 4 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 1 0
Bourjos pr 0 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0
Sucre c 3 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 0 1 0
Krmaier ph 1 0 0 0 J.Hardy ss 3 0 0 0
B.Mller 2b 3 1 1 0
Dan.Rbr ss 2 0 2 0
Totals 30 1 5 0 Totals 30 3 7 3
Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1
Baltimore 300 000 00x—3

E_Hays (2), J.Hardy (5). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_M.Smith (8), B.Miller (12), A.Jones (27). HR_M.Machado (33). CS_M.Smith (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Tampa Bay
Andriese L,5-4 6 7 3 3 1 8
Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0
Romo 1 0 0 0 1 0
Baltimore
Ynoa W,2-2 8 5 1 1 2 3
Brach S,18-24 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Ynoa (Morrison). WP_Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:28. A_14,967 (45,971).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

