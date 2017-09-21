Orioles 3, Rays 1

Tampa Bay Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Smith cf 4 0 1 0 Hays rf 4 1 2 0 Duda dh 3 0 0 0 M.Mchdo 3b 4 1 1 2 Lngoria 3b 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 3 0 0 0 Mrrison 1b 3 0 0 0 A.Jones cf 4 1 1 0 Sza Jr. rf 3 0 0 0 Mancini lf 3 0 1 1 Dckrson lf 4 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 0 1 0 Bourjos pr 0 0 0 0 Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 Sucre c 3 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 0 1 0 Krmaier ph 1 0 0 0 J.Hardy ss 3 0 0 0 B.Mller 2b 3 1 1 0 Dan.Rbr ss 2 0 2 0 Totals 30 1 5 0 Totals 30 3 7 3

Tampa Bay 001 000 000—1 Baltimore 300 000 00x—3

E_Hays (2), J.Hardy (5). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_M.Smith (8), B.Miller (12), A.Jones (27). HR_M.Machado (33). CS_M.Smith (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Tampa Bay Andriese L,5-4 6 7 3 3 1 8 Cishek 1 0 0 0 0 0 Romo 1 0 0 0 1 0 Baltimore Ynoa W,2-2 8 5 1 1 2 3 Brach S,18-24 1 0 0 0 1 1

HBP_by Ynoa (Morrison). WP_Andriese.

Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Gary Cederstrom.

T_2:28. A_14,967 (45,971).

