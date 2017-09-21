Orioles 3, Rays 1

|Tampa Bay
|Baltimore
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|M.Smith cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hays rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Duda dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Mchdo 3b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Lngoria 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mrrison 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jones cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sza Jr. rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Dckrson lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bourjos pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Sucre c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Krmaier ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Hardy ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|B.Mller 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Dan.Rbr ss
|2
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|30
|1
|5
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|7
|3
|Tampa Bay
|001
|000
|000—1
|Baltimore
|300
|000
|00x—3
E_Hays (2), J.Hardy (5). DP_Tampa Bay 1, Baltimore 2. LOB_Tampa Bay 6, Baltimore 5. 2B_M.Smith (8), B.Miller (12), A.Jones (27). HR_M.Machado (33). CS_M.Smith (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Tampa Bay
|Andriese L,5-4
|6
|7
|3
|3
|1
|8
|Cishek
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Romo
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Baltimore
|Ynoa W,2-2
|8
|5
|1
|1
|2
|3
|Brach S,18-24
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
HBP_by Ynoa (Morrison). WP_Andriese.
Umpires_Home, Chad Fairchild; First, Eric Cooper; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Gary Cederstrom.
T_2:28. A_14,967 (45,971).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.