Indians 3, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Beckham ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.272
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|1
|.305
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.289
|Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.220
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.240
|Castillo c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.293
|S.Smith rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.263
|a-Rickard ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|0
|10
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.274
|Chisenhall lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.301
|Ramirez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.306
|Encarnacion dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.254
|Bruce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.256
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.261
|Urshela 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Zimmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|G.Allen cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.217
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|1
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|100—2
|7
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|002
|00x—3
|5
|0
a-grounded out for S.Smith in the 8th.
E_Jones (4). LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Beckham (16), Machado (30), Lindor (36). HR_Davis (24), off Bauer; Perez (5), off Hellickson; Lindor (29), off Hellickson. RBIs_Schoop (103), Davis (56), Lindor (73), Ramirez (70), Perez (34).
Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Machado); Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Bruce). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 3; Cleveland 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Ramirez, Zimmer. GIDP_Jones 2.
DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Lindor, Santana), (Diaz, Ramirez, Santana).
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hellickson, L, 8-9
|6
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|88
|5.23
|Bleier
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|1.93
|O’Day
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|9
|3.86
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.70
|Cleveland
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, W, 16-8
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|7
|110
|4.33
|J.Smith, H, 20
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3.10
|Olson, H, 5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|Goody, H, 4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|2.72
|C.Allen, S, 26-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|16
|2.61
Inherited runners-scored_O’Day 1-0. WP_Bauer, Bleier.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:58. A_21,259 (35,051).
