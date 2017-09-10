501.5
Indians 3, Orioles 2

By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 11:16 pm 09/10/2017 11:16pm
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Beckham ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .289
Machado 3b 4 1 2 0 0 2 .272
Schoop 2b 4 0 3 1 0 1 .305
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .280
Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .289
Davis 1b 3 1 1 1 0 1 .220
Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .240
Castillo c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .293
S.Smith rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .263
a-Rickard ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .247
Totals 32 2 7 2 0 10
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Lindor ss 4 2 2 1 0 0 .274
Chisenhall lf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .301
Ramirez 2b 4 0 0 1 0 0 .306
Encarnacion dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .254
Bruce rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .256
Santana 1b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .265
Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .261
Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Zimmer cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .241
G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Perez c 2 1 1 1 1 0 .217
Totals 30 3 5 3 1 1
Baltimore 000 001 100—2 7 1
Cleveland 100 002 00x—3 5 0

a-grounded out for S.Smith in the 8th.

E_Jones (4). LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_Beckham (16), Machado (30), Lindor (36). HR_Davis (24), off Bauer; Perez (5), off Hellickson; Lindor (29), off Hellickson. RBIs_Schoop (103), Davis (56), Lindor (73), Ramirez (70), Perez (34).

Runners left in scoring position_Baltimore 1 (Machado); Cleveland 2 (Lindor, Bruce). RISP_Baltimore 1 for 3; Cleveland 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Ramirez, Zimmer. GIDP_Jones 2.

DP_Cleveland 2 (Ramirez, Lindor, Santana), (Diaz, Ramirez, Santana).

Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hellickson, L, 8-9 6 4 3 3 0 1 88 5.23
Bleier 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 16 1.93
O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 9 3.86
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.70
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, W, 16-8 6 1-3 7 2 2 0 7 110 4.33
J.Smith, H, 20 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 3.10
Olson, H, 5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 0.00
Goody, H, 4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 2.72
C.Allen, S, 26-30 1 0 0 0 0 2 16 2.61

Inherited runners-scored_O’Day 1-0. WP_Bauer, Bleier.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:58. A_21,259 (35,051).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

