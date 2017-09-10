Indians 3, Orioles 2

Baltimore Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi T.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 2 2 1 M.Mchdo 3b 4 1 2 0 Chsnhll lf 4 0 1 0 Schoop 2b 4 0 3 1 Jose.Rm 2b 4 0 0 1 A.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0 Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 Bruce rf 3 0 0 0 C.Davis 1b 3 1 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0 Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0 W.Cstll c 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0 S.Smith rf 2 0 0 0 B.Zmmer cf 3 0 0 0 Rickard ph-rf 1 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0 R.Perez c 2 1 1 1 Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 30 3 5 3

Baltimore 000 001 100—2 Cleveland 100 002 00x—3

E_A.Jones (4). DP_Cleveland 2. LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_T.Beckham (16), M.Machado (30), Lindor (36). HR_C.Davis (24), Lindor (29), R.Perez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Hellickson L,8-9 6 4 3 3 0 1 Bleier 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0 Cleveland Bauer W,16-8 6 1-3 7 2 2 0 7 Smith H,20 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Olson H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Goody H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Allen S,26-30 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Bauer, Bleier.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:58. A_21,259 (35,051).

