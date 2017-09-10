Indians 3, Orioles 2

501.5
By The Associated Press September 10, 2017 11:16 pm 09/10/2017 11:16pm
Baltimore Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
T.Bckhm ss 4 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 2 2 1
M.Mchdo 3b 4 1 2 0 Chsnhll lf 4 0 1 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 3 1 Jose.Rm 2b 4 0 0 1
A.Jones cf 4 0 0 0 Encrnco dh 4 0 0 0
Mancini lf 4 0 0 0 Bruce rf 3 0 0 0
C.Davis 1b 3 1 1 1 C.Sntna 1b 3 0 1 0
Trumbo dh 3 0 0 0 Y.Diaz 3b 3 0 0 0
W.Cstll c 3 0 0 0 Urshela 3b 0 0 0 0
S.Smith rf 2 0 0 0 B.Zmmer cf 3 0 0 0
Rickard ph-rf 1 0 0 0 G.Allen cf 0 0 0 0
R.Perez c 2 1 1 1
Totals 32 2 7 2 Totals 30 3 5 3
Baltimore 000 001 100—2
Cleveland 100 002 00x—3

E_A.Jones (4). DP_Cleveland 2. LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_T.Beckham (16), M.Machado (30), Lindor (36). HR_C.Davis (24), Lindor (29), R.Perez (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
Baltimore
Hellickson L,8-9 6 4 3 3 0 1
Bleier 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
O’Day 1-3 0 0 0 1 0
Britton 1 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Bauer W,16-8 6 1-3 7 2 2 0 7
Smith H,20 2-3 0 0 0 0 0
Olson H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Goody H,4 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Allen S,26-30 1 0 0 0 0 2

WP_Bauer, Bleier.

Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_2:58. A_21,259 (35,051).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

