Indians 3, Orioles 2

|Baltimore
|Cleveland
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Bckhm ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Lindor ss
|4
|2
|2
|1
|M.Mchdo 3b
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Chsnhll lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|Jose.Rm 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|A.Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Encrnco dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Bruce rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|C.Sntna 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Trumbo dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Y.Diaz 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|W.Cstll c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Urshela 3b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S.Smith rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|B.Zmmer cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Rickard ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|G.Allen cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Perez c
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Totals
|32
|2
|7
|2
|Totals
|30
|3
|5
|3
|Baltimore
|000
|001
|100—2
|Cleveland
|100
|002
|00x—3
E_A.Jones (4). DP_Cleveland 2. LOB_Baltimore 3, Cleveland 4. 2B_T.Beckham (16), M.Machado (30), Lindor (36). HR_C.Davis (24), Lindor (29), R.Perez (5).
|
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Hellickson L,8-9
|6
|4
|3
|3
|0
|1
|Bleier
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|O’Day
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Britton
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|Bauer W,16-8
|6
|1-3
|7
|2
|2
|0
|7
|Smith H,20
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Olson H,5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Goody H,4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Allen S,26-30
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
WP_Bauer, Bleier.
Umpires_Home, Carlos Torres; First, Chris Guccione; Second, Dana DeMuth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:58. A_21,259 (35,051).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.