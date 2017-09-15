501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Gregorius' 4 RBIs back…

Gregorius’ 4 RBIs back Severino as Yanks beat Orioles 8-2

By The Associated Press September 15, 2017 9:55 pm 09/15/2017 09:55pm
Share
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, left, celebrates with Didi Gregorius, after they scored on home run by Gregarius during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles, Friday, Sept. 15, 2017, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Didi Gregorius hit a tiebreaking two-run homer and drove in four runs, leading the New York Yankees over the reeling Baltimore Orioles 8-2 Friday night for their fifth win in six games.

Luis Severino (13-6) allowed three hits in eight innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. He made one big mistake, Welington Castillo’s opposite-field, two-run homer to right that put the Orioles ahead 2-1 in the second. Severino is 8-2 with a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break.

David Robertson finished with a hitless ninth.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News National News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

18 can't-miss fall festivals in DC area

If you’re looking to get in the sweater-weather spirit this season, look no further. Here are 18 of the area’s best fall festivals.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?