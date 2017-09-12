501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Blue Jays rally in…

Blue Jays rally in ninth to beat slumping Orioles 3-2

By The Associated Press September 12, 2017 9:58 pm 09/12/2017 09:58pm
Share

TORONTO (AP) — Richard Urena singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat Baltimore 3-2 on Tuesday night, handing the slumping Orioles their sixth straight loss.

Facing Orioles closer Zach Britton (2-1), who had recorded the final out of the eighth Kevin Pillar drew a leadoff walk in the ninth and went to third on Teoscar Hernandez’s single. One out later, Pillar scored when Luke Maile singled off the glove of third baseman Manny Machado.

Urena followed with a single to center. Darwin Barney raced around from second and slid home safely ahead of the throw from Adam Jones.

Blue Jays left-hander Tim Mayza (1-0) got one out for his first career win.

Tim Beckham homered for the Orioles, who began the day 3 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card berth.

The Orioles have 220 homers this season, second only to Texas, who entered play Tuesday with 221.

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Canada News Latest News MLB News Sports Washington, DC Sports World News
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Pumpkin spice craze: What you'll find on local store shelves

Pumpkin-spice-flavored everything has arrived on store shelves: coffee creamer, cereal, even butter. See photos.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?