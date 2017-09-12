Blue Jays rally in ninth to beat slumping Orioles 3-2

TORONTO (AP) — Richard Urena singled home the winning run in the ninth inning and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied to beat Baltimore 3-2 on Tuesday night, handing the slumping Orioles their sixth straight loss.

Facing Orioles closer Zach Britton (2-1), who had recorded the final out of the eighth Kevin Pillar drew a leadoff walk in the ninth and went to third on Teoscar Hernandez’s single. One out later, Pillar scored when Luke Maile singled off the glove of third baseman Manny Machado.

Urena followed with a single to center. Darwin Barney raced around from second and slid home safely ahead of the throw from Adam Jones.

Blue Jays left-hander Tim Mayza (1-0) got one out for his first career win.

Tim Beckham homered for the Orioles, who began the day 3 1/2 games behind Minnesota for the second AL wild card berth.

The Orioles have 220 homers this season, second only to Texas, who entered play Tuesday with 221.

