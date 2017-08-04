Tigers 5, Orioles 2

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244 Adduci rf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .273 Upton lf 4 1 2 4 0 1 .282 Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254 Castellanos 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239 Hicks c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300 Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259 Mahtook cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280 McCann c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .252 1-Romine pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .225 Iglesias ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .263 Totals 33 5 6 5 2 9

Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250 Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .302 Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .219 Beckham ss 4 1 4 1 0 0 .279 Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Smith dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .291 Gentry lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Totals 33 2 7 2 0 12

Detroit 100 000 040—5 6 0 Baltimore 011 000 000—2 7 0

1-ran for McCann in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Upton (32), Smith (16). HR_Adduci (1), off Gausman; Upton (20), off Givens; Beckham (14), off Verlander; Machado (19), off Verlander. RBIs_Adduci (9), Upton 4 (75), Machado (56), Beckham (40).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Castellanos, Mahtook); Baltimore 2 (Gentry 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Kinsler.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Verlander, W, 7-7 7 6 2 2 0 10 107 4.20 Wilson, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.03 Rondon, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 10.43 Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gausman 7 3 1 1 1 8 111 5.15 Givens, L, 7-1, BS, 4-4 1 3 4 4 1 1 27 2.48 O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.66

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:52. A_22,882 (45,971).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.