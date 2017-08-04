Tigers 5, Orioles 2

|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Kinsler 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|Adduci rf
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|Upton lf
|4
|1
|2
|4
|0
|1
|.282
|Cabrera 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.254
|Castellanos 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.239
|Hicks c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.300
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Mahtook cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|McCann c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.252
|1-Romine pr-3b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Iglesias ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.263
|Totals
|33
|5
|6
|5
|2
|9
|Baltimore
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Jones cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Machado 3b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.250
|Schoop 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.302
|Davis 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.219
|Beckham ss
|4
|1
|4
|1
|0
|0
|.279
|Rickard rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Smith dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Joseph c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.291
|Gentry lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Totals
|33
|2
|7
|2
|0
|12
|Detroit
|100
|000
|040—5
|6
|0
|Baltimore
|011
|000
|000—2
|7
|0
1-ran for McCann in the 8th.
LOB_Detroit 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Upton (32), Smith (16). HR_Adduci (1), off Gausman; Upton (20), off Givens; Beckham (14), off Verlander; Machado (19), off Verlander. RBIs_Adduci (9), Upton 4 (75), Machado (56), Beckham (40).
Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Castellanos, Mahtook); Baltimore 2 (Gentry 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Martinez, Kinsler.
|Detroit
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Verlander, W, 7-7
|7
|6
|2
|2
|0
|10
|107
|4.20
|Wilson, H, 13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|4.03
|Rondon, S, 1-2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|15
|10.43
|Baltimore
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gausman
|7
|3
|1
|1
|1
|8
|111
|5.15
|Givens, L, 7-1, BS, 4-4
|1
|3
|4
|4
|1
|1
|27
|2.48
|O’Day
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|4.66
Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:52. A_22,882 (45,971).
Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.