501.5
Home » Latest News » Sports » Washington, DC Sports » Baltimore Orioles » Tigers 5, Orioles 2

Tigers 5, Orioles 2

By The Associated Press August 4, 2017 10:10 pm 08/04/2017 10:10pm
Share
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Kinsler 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .244
Adduci rf 3 2 1 1 1 1 .273
Upton lf 4 1 2 4 0 1 .282
Cabrera 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .254
Castellanos 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .239
Hicks c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .300
Martinez dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Mahtook cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .280
McCann c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .252
1-Romine pr-3b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .225
Iglesias ss 3 1 1 0 0 0 .263
Totals 33 5 6 5 2 9
Baltimore AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Jones cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Machado 3b 4 1 2 1 0 0 .250
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .302
Davis 1b 4 0 0 0 0 4 .219
Beckham ss 4 1 4 1 0 0 .279
Rickard rf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Smith dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Joseph c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .291
Gentry lf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Totals 33 2 7 2 0 12
Detroit 100 000 040—5 6 0
Baltimore 011 000 000—2 7 0

1-ran for McCann in the 8th.

LOB_Detroit 3, Baltimore 4. 2B_Upton (32), Smith (16). HR_Adduci (1), off Gausman; Upton (20), off Givens; Beckham (14), off Verlander; Machado (19), off Verlander. RBIs_Adduci (9), Upton 4 (75), Machado (56), Beckham (40).

Runners left in scoring position_Detroit 2 (Castellanos, Mahtook); Baltimore 2 (Gentry 2). RISP_Detroit 1 for 5; Baltimore 0 for 2.

Runners moved up_Martinez, Kinsler.

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Verlander, W, 7-7 7 6 2 2 0 10 107 4.20
Wilson, H, 13 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 4.03
Rondon, S, 1-2 1 1 0 0 0 2 15 10.43
Baltimore IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gausman 7 3 1 1 1 8 111 5.15
Givens, L, 7-1, BS, 4-4 1 3 4 4 1 1 27 2.48
O’Day 1 0 0 0 0 0 12 4.66

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Jeff Nelson; Second, Roberto Ortiz; Third, Cory Blaser.

T_2:52. A_22,882 (45,971).

Copyright © 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Baltimore Orioles Latest News MLB News Sports Washington, DC Sports
Advertiser Content


Don't Miss

Sales tax holidays for Md., Va.

See when D.C. Maryland and Virginia are having their sales tax holidays — and which items are tax-exempt.

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

Recommended
Latest

Star Wars

Every Star Wars movie ranked

What are the best and worst “Star Wars” movies ever made?