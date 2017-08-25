Orioles take advantage of Red Sox errors in 16-3 rout

BOSTON (AP) — Mark Trumbo and Chris Davis had home runs, and the Baltimore Orioles used a seven-run fifth inning to power past the Boston Red Sox 16-3 on Friday night.

The 16 runs is a season-high for the Orioles, who have won three out their last four as they try to stay in the mix for one of the American League’s wild-card spots. Trey Mancini led Baltimore with four RBIs.

Jeremy Hellickson (8-7) allowed four hits and three runs over seven innings to pick up his second win in an Orioles uniform.

With the loss Rick Porcello (8-15) snapped a string of four straight wins, surrendering a career-high 11 runs off nine hits before getting pulled in the fifth.

Boston’s defense also struggled, committing a season-high five errors.

The 16 runs allowed by the Red Sox tied a season-high.

Things fell apart early for Porcello, the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner, who looked to be turning a corner after a poor start to 2017.

He gave up five runs off five hits in the first two innings, including the home run to Trumbo, to go along with a throwing error and a wild pitch.

Porcello has given up 31 home runs this season, the most by a Red Sox pitcher since Josh Beckett surrendered 36 in 2006.

Injuries also continued to mount for a Boston team that has lost two straight for the first time since July 25.

Two nights after losing center fielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a left thumb sprain, utility man Eduardo Nunez was removed from the game in second inning with a left wrist and thumb sprain. X-rays were negative, and he is day-to-day.

Nunez was starting in place of Dustin Pedroia, who is on the disabled list with left knee swelling.

Meanwhile, Baltimore has scored 24 runs over its last two games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: LHP Zach Britton said before the game that an MRI on his sore left knee revealed that it is “not anything serious,” adding that it is structurally in good shape. Manager Buck Showalter wouldn’t say when his closer might pitch again, but added “very soon I hope.” Britton’s streak of 60 consecutive converted saves ended during Wednesday’s 8-7 win over Oakland.

Red Sox: Mookie Betts was back in the lineup Friday, a night after leaving in the seventh inning of Boston’s loss at Cleveland with a bruised right knee after a diving catch attempt. … Manager John Farrell said Bradley (left thumb sprain) is showing improvement and doing strengthening activity. Pedroia (left knee swelling) is taking batting practice again, and David Price (left elbow sprain) had advanced to throwing at 120 feet.

UP NEXT

Orioles: RHP Kevin Gausman (9-9, 5.25 ERA) is making his 28th start of the season. He has taken losses in both of his starts against Boston in 2017.

Red Sox: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (4-3, 4.01) has a 3.25 ERA in his last four starts, while limiting opponents to a .205 batting average.

