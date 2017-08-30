501.5
Orioles rally past Mariners 8-7 for 7th straight victory

By The Associated Press August 30, 2017 6:23 pm 08/30/2017 06:23pm
Baltimore Orioles' Trey Mancini, right, rounds the bases past third base coach Bobby Dickerson after hitting a solo home run in the second inning of a baseball game against the Seattle Mariners in Baltimore, Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Welington Castillo went 4 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs, Jonathan Schoop singled in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Seattle Mariners 8-7 on Wednesday for their season-high seventh straight victory.

Schoop, Mancini and Craig Gentry also homered for the Orioles, who completed their first three-game sweep of Seattle since 2012. In this one, Baltimore fell behind 6-2 in the third inning before coming back.

Mitch Haniger homered and hit two doubles for Seattle, which completed an arduous 12-game East Coast trip with five straight defeats. After winning two of three in Tampa Bay and Atlanta, the Mariners went 1-2 at Yankee Stadium and came up empty against the sizzling Orioles.

